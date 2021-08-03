Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

