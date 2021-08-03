AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,274 ($108.10) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,364.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.