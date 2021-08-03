ATB Capital Trims Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Target Price to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

