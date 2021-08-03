Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 1,036,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,687. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.