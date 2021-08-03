Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.250-$12.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Atkore also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.25-12.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.58. Atkore has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.