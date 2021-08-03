Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $345.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.53.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $322.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.91. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

