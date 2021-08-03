Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,721,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

