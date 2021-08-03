Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.48

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.48 and last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 60471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7983083 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

