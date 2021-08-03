Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0012

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $12.42 million and $148,757.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00089634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00807576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00094167 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

