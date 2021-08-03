Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,592. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $211.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

