Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84.

Get Avast alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.