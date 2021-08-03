Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,818 ($36.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £874.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. Avon Rubber has a twelve month low of GBX 2,408 ($31.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,716.31.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders purchased 372 shares of company stock worth $1,104,833 over the last ninety days.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.