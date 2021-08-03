Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder Sells 865 Shares of Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

