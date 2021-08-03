Axcella Health Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

