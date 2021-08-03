Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AYTU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86. Aytu Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYTU. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

