Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Azul by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 275,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,158. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

