AzurRx BioPharma’s (AZRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

