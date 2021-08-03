Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €13.50 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.87 ($13.96). The company had a trading volume of 692,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.79.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.