Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 270.90 ($3.54) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.68. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

