Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 2,122,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $330.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

