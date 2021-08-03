Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Innodata were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INOD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innodata by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innodata by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,780 in the last three months. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INOD opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 million, a PE ratio of 181.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

