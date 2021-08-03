Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $136,000 Investment in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88. Home Point Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

