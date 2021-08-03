Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Inpixon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INPX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inpixon by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inpixon by 121,701,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inpixon stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.19. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 341.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

