Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEEL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

SEEL stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

