Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Bankinter stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 3,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

