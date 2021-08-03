Barclays Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.69 ($11.40).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market cap of $34.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.37.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.