Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

NWG stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.71) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.69. The company has a market capitalization of £23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders purchased a total of 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last ninety days.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

