Barrington Research Weighs in on Landec Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Landec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $312.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landec by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 216,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

