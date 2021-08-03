Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.