Berenberg Bank Downgrades VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Hold

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VACNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

