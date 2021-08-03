Berenberg Bank Increases Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 1,720

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,433.80 ($18.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

