Berenberg Bank Lowers OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

