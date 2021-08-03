Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

