BigCommerce (BIGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.13.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,095. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

