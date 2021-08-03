Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.22 and last traded at $83.15. Approximately 55,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,830,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.58.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.