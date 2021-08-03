Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.22 and last traded at $83.15. Approximately 55,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,830,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
