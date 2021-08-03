BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $5.73 or 0.00015055 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $36,090.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001530 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.33 or 0.01145672 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,324 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.