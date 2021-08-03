Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $150.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

