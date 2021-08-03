Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,852. The company has a market cap of $864.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth $1,425,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,314,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

