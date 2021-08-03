Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $409,419.93 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $409,419.93 and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.24 or 1.00027740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.01042316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.75 or 0.00341517 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00409536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004834 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,147,702 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

