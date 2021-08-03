BitForex Token (BF) Reaches One Day Volume of $238,421.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $238,421.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00062294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00803810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042095 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,274,185,558 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

