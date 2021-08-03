Bitradio Trading Down 7.2% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Bitradio has a total market cap of $59,110.67 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00234832 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,216,815 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216,811 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.