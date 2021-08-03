BITTO Market Cap Hits $464,762.79 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $464,762.79 and approximately $350,135.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00430796 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.97 or 0.00873673 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

