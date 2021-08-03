BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.89 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE BJ traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

