Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

BSM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

