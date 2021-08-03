BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 1419998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$10.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.59.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

