BlackHat (BLKC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $253,007.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $253,007.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

