BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
