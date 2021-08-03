BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

