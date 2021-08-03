BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MIY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

