BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MIY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
