BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 221,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,592. The company has a market cap of $812.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

