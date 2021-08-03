Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,211 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

